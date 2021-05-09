IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

IAA stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 834,357 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $24,368,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.