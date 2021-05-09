iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.57.

iA Financial stock opened at C$70.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$37.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

