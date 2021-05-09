Hyve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $1.12 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00249810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.71 or 0.01216141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.21 or 0.00783841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.46 or 1.00060334 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

