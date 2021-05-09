Huobi Token Price Hits $27.00 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.00 or 0.00047025 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00797748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00105451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.78 or 0.09196903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

