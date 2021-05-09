Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 1.49%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.