Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 9,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Insiders acquired 13,764 shares of company stock worth $232,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

