Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million.

TSE:HBM opened at C$11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -16.64. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

