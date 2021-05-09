Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.