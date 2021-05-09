Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Hub Group stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. 305,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.