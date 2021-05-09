Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,719. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

