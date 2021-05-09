Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $38.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

