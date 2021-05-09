Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $38.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

