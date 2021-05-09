Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $122,990,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

