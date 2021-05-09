Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $228.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

