Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $371.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

