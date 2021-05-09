HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel Acquires 8,400 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $44.51 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $950.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMST. B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

