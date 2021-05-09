Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.11. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 242 shares.

HMPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of Home Point Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

