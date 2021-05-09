Hock Huat Goh Sells 5,136 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.