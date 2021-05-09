HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.90

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 2149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,024. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 47.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $18,693,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

