HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.22

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $20.61. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 2,898 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

In other HMN Financial news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $180,382.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $233,009. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

