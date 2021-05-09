Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Hits $13.54 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $227.74 million and $13.54 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 397,044,014 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.