Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Down 0.4%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s share price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.40 and last traded at $84.65. 1,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

