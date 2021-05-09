Hifi Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.63 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $162.60 million and $12.63 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00089408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.64 or 0.00790602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.07 or 0.09151592 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

