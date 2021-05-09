Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.