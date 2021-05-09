Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.