Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

