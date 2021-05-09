Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.