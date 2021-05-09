Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

