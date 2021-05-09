Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 10,844 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

