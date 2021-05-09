Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $76.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.