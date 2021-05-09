HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

