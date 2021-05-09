Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

