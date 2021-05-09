Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

