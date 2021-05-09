Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $60.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

