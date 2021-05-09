Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 12th (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Health Assurance Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HAACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 12th. Health Assurance Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

HAACU stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. Health Assurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,549,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

