Head to Head Review: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talos Energy and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50% Falcon Minerals 10.72% 1.90% 1.60%

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Falcon Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 1.11 $58.73 million $3.56 3.53 Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 6.26 $14.35 million $0.31 16.06

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Falcon Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

