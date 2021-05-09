Head-To-Head Comparison: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 63.03 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -38.91

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

