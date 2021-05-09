Head to Head Comparison: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Laboratories and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 5 6 0 2.55 Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $167.10, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $89.22, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 1.54% 7.34% 4.44% Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 7.22 $19.26 million $2.15 62.89 Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 14.83 $29.52 million $0.40 186.75

Daqo New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Daqo New Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.