HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE HCI opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HCI Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HCI Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in HCI Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

