HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $78.36. 49,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

