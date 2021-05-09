HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick Sells 7,672 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.