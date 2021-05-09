Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 1853658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a market cap of £424.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 40,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

