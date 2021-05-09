Harrington Investments INC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

