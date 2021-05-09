Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.