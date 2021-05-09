Harrington Investments INC Acquires 1,743 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

