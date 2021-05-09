Harrington Investments INC Acquires 124 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $236.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

