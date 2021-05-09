HARD Protocol (HARD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.01 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $93.72 million and $4.01 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00250962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.49 or 0.01239114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.43 or 0.00781884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.18 or 0.99898443 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

