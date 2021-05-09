Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €132.30 by Barclays

Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.11 ($194.25).

HNR1 opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €155.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €141.66. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

