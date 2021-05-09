Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 346 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,507.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,246.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,017.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.