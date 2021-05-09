Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.37 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $290.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,939.27 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.97 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

